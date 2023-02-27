First Grade: Reading

When reading with your child, stop to check for understanding.

As you read books aloud, stop every few pages and check in with your child. Ask them questions to ensure they understand the content and are thinking about what they are reading. If your child isn’t comprehending a part of the book, go back to the page where they last understood and start rereading from there.

Ask questions like:

“What just happened?”

“What is that character’s name?”

“Which words do you think best describe this character?”

“How do you think the character feels?”

“How does the story make you feel?”

“What do you think will happen next?”

Asking your child to explain the characters’ emotions will teach them to express what they are feeling, building their emotional vocabulary and communication skills. Discussing the story events will improve your child’s reading comprehension and sequencing skills.