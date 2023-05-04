Sixth Grade: Spelling and Vocabulary

Play word games

Help your child improve their spelling and expand their vocabulary by playing word games. Next family game night, try playing Scrabble® or Boggle®, two classic word games that involve players making words out of a given set of letters. For online games like Wordle and Spelling Bee, players benefit from using strategies related to spelling patterns, affixes, and common root words. Crossword and word search puzzles are other fun ways to practice spelling and vocabulary skills. Instilling a love of word play is a gift that will keep your child’s brain sharp and engaged for the rest of their life.