Brain Quest Activity: National Tell a Story Day

Are you a fan of dragons, fairies, or even talking animals? This writing activity from our Brain Quest Grade 4 workbook will spark your littles one’s imagination to create their very own fairy tale! Bring your story to life by including essential story elements, including a setting, characters, events, and a plot.

Download your free Brain Quest Pre-K activity here!

More About Brain Quest

45 Million Brain Quest Kids Can’t Be Wrong!

Brain Quest is America’s #1 educational bestseller, with more than 45 million copies in print. Curriculum-based, but infused with a spirit of fun, it’s loved by kids, trusted by parents, and used and recommended by teachers because it works – and entertains, too.

Each Brain Quest deck is a fast-paced question-and-answer game that challenges kids on the stuff they need to know, when they need to know it. Brain Quest workbooks are jam-packed with curriculum-based activities, exercises, games and challenges, all in full color – plus a pull-out poster and stickers in each book. All Brain Quest content aligns with national and state standards and is overseen by the Brain Quest Advisory Board, a panel of award-winning educators.

Buy the Book

Amazon | B&N | Bookshop | Hachette Book Group