Fifth Grade: Science

What Am I?

Play this scientific guessing game with your fifth grader to help them study for a test, learn tricky concepts, or even stay entertained on a car ride.

Player A thinks of a specific scientific word or concept (such as atom, biosphere, erosion, geology, organism, species etc.) and tells Player B the definition of their word or concept. Player B can ask for up to five additional clues and then has to guess what the answer is based on the information given.

For example, if the concept is atom, the definition might be: “I am the smallest unit of matter.”

Potential clues include:

I am a particle.

All substances are made up of millions of me.

I can have a positive or a negative charge.

I have electrons.

I have a nucleus.

My nucleus has protons and neutrons.

Track how many clues Player B asks for by holding up five fingers and putting one finger down for each clue asked. When all fingers are down, or the word is guessed correctly, that round is over! The players switch roles for the next round.

The goal is to guess the word with as few hints as possible. If you want to keep score, write down how many clues the guesser asked for each round. The person with the lowest score wins.