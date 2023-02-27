Fifth Grade: Social Studies

Take a public transportation field trip.

Help your child learn about public transportation! Take a walk to a bus stop or train station near your house and observe the resources that help people navigate transit systems. Point out maps, route information, and methods of payment. Use those resources to plan (or take!) a trip to a local destination—the library, your child’s school, or a public park. Ask questions like the following to help your child think of every detail:

What route would you need to take to get there? What route would you take to get home?

How long would your journey take?

Do you need to transfer? How do you do that?

How do you pay your fare?

What happens if you get lost?

If your family uses public transportation often, customize this activity to challenge them in a new way—go somewhere you’ve never gone before, have them purchase the tickets, or take a line or route you don’t normally take!

After your field trip, talk with your child about the transit service, and help them think about it as a public resource.

Was it easy to use?

What is the environmental impact of traveling by public transport versus driving a car? What about taking public transport versus walking?

Did it take longer or shorter to get where you were going than it does by your primary mode of transportation?

Do you think the ticket price is fair? Should public transportation be free?

How could this service be improved?

Public transportation is a necessary social service that many people rely on to travel around their communities. As your child gets older and becomes more independent, understanding how to navigate these systems will help them feel comfortable in their environment. It will also expose them to the ways that local governments provide services to their communities, which they will learn more about as they transition into middle school.