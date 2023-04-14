Fifth Grade: Technology

Create A Secret Code

A code is a system of symbols, letters, or numbers used to represent something else. Coding is set of instructions computer programmers give the computer to make it do something. Deciphering codes and learning to code both help strengthen reasoning and logical thinking. Work with your child to code and decode fun messages.

Write each letter of the alphabet and the numbers 0 though 9 in rows. For example,

Row 1: Letters A through M

Row 2: Letters N – Z

Row 3: numbers 0 through 9.

Be sure to leave space for writing between each row.

Create a different symbol for each letter for number and write it below that character in a different color, so that each character has a unique symbol. It’s best to keep the symbols simple.

Take turns with your child writing words in your new code. Use the code key you created to decode the words. Encourage your child to send secret messages to other friends or family in code, but don’t forget the decoder sheet so that the reader can decode the message and write back!