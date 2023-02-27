First Grade: Language Arts

Play verb charades!

Charades is a game in which one player tries to get other players to guess a word without speaking; instead, they use actions to communicate their clues. Play simple charades with your child and have them guess what you are doing. For this version of charades, make every word you use a verb. Explain to your child, “A verb is an action word. A verb says what you do. Let’s make every clue a verb.”

Use words like:

Running

Singing

Jumping

Hopping

Clapping

Snapping

Dancing

If your child needs help at first, ask them, “What am I doing right now?” as you perform the action. Once they guess correctly, it’s their turn to give you clues!