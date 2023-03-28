First Grade Sequencing and Sorting

Play board games to practice sequencing.

Sequencing is an important skill with widespread application in all subject areas, especially math and literacy. Board games are a fun way to improve sequencing skills—they provide low-stakes opportunities to follow directions and work in a prescribed order. When you play games with your child, ensure they understand the rules before starting. Check in with your child as you play and ask sequencing questions like, “What happens next?” or “How will that move get you closer to winning?”

Here are some games with clear rules that children can easily follow: