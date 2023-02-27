First Grade: Spelling

Label your room!

In first grade, it’s not yet necessary for children to spell words exactly right. It is more important that they work on the process of writing itself. Create opportunities for informal writing practice by asking your child to help you label things in their room. Get some small pieces of paper, masking tape, and a marker. Encourage them to label baskets of toys, blocks, bricks, or books and ask questions to elicit simple, spellable responses:

“Where do you go to sleep?” (bed)

“What kind of stuffed animal is this?” (dog, cat, fish, bear, etc)

“Where do we keep your toys?” (bin)

After each object is named, guide your child to write the word on a label. Encourage them to do their best and offer support by sounding out the word again to help them hear each letter. Then help your child tape the label onto the object. Celebrate your child’s writing by referring to the labels when possible.