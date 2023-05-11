Fourth Grade: Multiplication and Division

Multiplication War!

Remove the face cards (jacks, queens, kings, and jokers) from a standard deck of playing cards. Split the deck evenly between you and your child.

Each turn, both players flip two cards. Each player multiplies their two cards. The player with the higher product (the result of the two numbers multiplied together) takes all four of the cards.

If both players get the same product, flip over two more cards and solve the new multiplication problem. Continue until one player has a higher product. That player takes all of the cards played in the round.

Keep playing until the deck is gone. The player with the most cards at the end of the game wins!