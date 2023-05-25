Grade 1: Social Studies

Dream big!

What could make your community even better? Next time you’re in the car or on a walk, ask your child what new business, public place, or public event they would like to see become part of their community. What service would it provide? How would it benefit the community?

Brainstorm together by thinking about places and events you love in your community, like read-alouds at the library or community planting days. Research community resources and activities that your family has not yet tried. Point out empty lots or vacant buildings and imagine together what they might be used for. Then ask the question again—what place or activity would make their community an even better place?

It’s never too early to encourage kids to think about their role in the community and the difference they can make!