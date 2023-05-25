Grade 2: Science

Finding our natural resources

Explain to your child that a natural resource is a substance produced by the Earth that help to support life. Have them name natural resources, like plants, soil, sunlight, and water.

Use three sheets of paper and label them plants, soil, and water respectively. Have your child draw or list reasons why each resource is necessary for life. For example, on the plants list, a child might write that they provide food for animals, or they may draw a picture of a bird in a tree to indicate that plants also provide shelter. For the soil list they may write that it provides nutrients to plants.

Extend the activity by taking a nature walk or watching a nature show on TV and having your child point out how natural resources are being used to support life. Ask, “What natural resource do you see the animal using? How is the natural resource supporting the animal’s life?”

Encourage your child to also talk about the natural resources that benefit them as humans. Help your child connect to the natural resources around them. Ask them to imagine what life would be like without these resources. Ask, “Could we live without these resources? Why or why not?” Explain to your child the importance of caring for the planet and the natural resources it produces.