Grade 2: Technology

Follow the path

Coders use commands to write instructions for computer programs. They write each command in order, so the computer knows what to do. This activity will give your child practice with writing step-by-step instructions for coding.

Create a grid or use large graph paper. Place a sticker on a box in the grid, then mark a starting point somewhere else on the grid. Color in a couple of spaces in the grid, indicating places on the path that cannot be passed through. The goal is for your child to use commands to reach the sticker from the starting point.

Help your child establish the commands they can use to move through the grid, like these:

Go forward 1 space

Turn right

Turn left

Guide your child to draw an arrow in each box of the grid from the starting point until they reach the sticker, avoiding the blocked off spots on the grid. Then, on a piece of lined paper, have them write the commands they used in order.

Play again by creating a new grid with a new starting point and even more obstacles to avoid.