Grade 3: Technology

Loop the loop!

A loop is a command that tells a computer to repeat an action. Loops simplify computer programs by grouping repeated commands together into a single line of code.

Use a real-world example like setting the table to illustrate how loops can make directions shorter and clearer. Write out each step for each person coming to dinner, for example, “place one plate on the table, place one plate on the table, place one plate on the table” for three people.

Show the instructions to your child and talk about how to shorten the instructions: “Place one plate on the table 3 times.” Ask them to write loops for placing napkins, silverware, and cups on the table. Then challenge them follow their own instructions and set the table.