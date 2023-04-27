Kindergarten: ABCs

What’s that letter?

In kindergarten, children learn the alphabet, practice writing letters, and learn the difference between capital and lowercase letters. They might not learn the letters sequentially from A to Z, and at this age it’s helpful to support letter recognition in any order.

Finding letters outside is a great way for children to practice their ABCs while they get to know their world a little better. Start close by with familiar signs and places. Engage your child while on a walk or when you travel to a store, school, the library, and more. Ask questions like:

• What letter is at the beginning of our street sign?

• What is the name of the grocery store? Does its sign have capital or lowercase letters?

• What letters are written on this sign ?