Kindergarten: Community

Thanks to all!

Studies show that the practice of gratitude is linked to increased happiness in people, including children as young as five years old. Help your child learn to cultivate a grateful outlook by talking to them about the people in your community who work hard to make where you live great.

Build social skills and show gratitude by encouraging your child to say thank you to the community helpers they interact with, like librarians, volunteers, delivery people, postal workers, and babysitters. Help them learn the names of these community helpers. Point out how these people help you and your family. If your child is interested in or is friendly with a particular helper, guide them to make a thank you card or picture. The next time you and your child see the helper, encourage your child to hand deliver the card. You will be contributing to your child’s positive mental health and possibly making a community helper’s day!