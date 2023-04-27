Kindergarten: Patterns

Clap, clap, slap!

You can practice sound patterns using your hands and knees. While sitting cross-legged, clap your hands together twice and then slap your knees. Repeat that sequence four times so your child can identify the pattern, and then challenge them to repeat it. If they need more prompting, ask them, “What sound comes next?” as you repeat the pattern. Keep going until you are repeating the pattern together at the same speed and rhythm.

Your child can then create their own pattern with claps and slaps, and have you repeat it. Once they become proficient with simple patterns, make the sequences more challenging by adding more claps and slaps, or by adding silly noises and actions like touching your nose and saying “boop!”