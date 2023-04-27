Kindergarten: Phonics

Rhyme all the time.

Rhyming is a skill that helps to strengthen a child’s phonological awareness, the ability to work with sounds in spoken language. Supporting your child’s phonological awareness also gives them the building blocks to become a reader.

When you are at a store or in the car, point out and name an item. Then, ask your child for a word that rhymes with that item. For instance, say, “I see a tree. What rhymes with tree?” Once they’ve given you a word, it’s their turn! Have them pick something out and ask you for a rhyming word. Silly rhymes are encouraged!