Kindergarten: Spelling and Vocab

Circle on sight.

Sight words are high-frequency words that may or may not be easily decodable—meaning, some sight words can be sounded out but others need to be learned “by heart” because of irregular spelling. Help your child practice recognizing sight words by looking for and circling specific words on cereal boxes, magazines, newspapers, or junk mail.

Guide them to look for one sight word at a time from this list:

the

a

I

to

and

was

for

you

is

of

my

are

he

she

go

in

it

with

Reinforce this learning by pointing out sight words in books you read together or on signs you see in the world.