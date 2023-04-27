Kindergarten: Technology

Press the button!

Build your child’s foundation in computer science by familiarizing them with the names and functions of simple technological tasks and computer hardware.

Next time you interact with technology around your child, ask for help with simple tasks like turning the TV on or off, starting the microwave, or returning to the home screen on a tablet. Tell your child the name of the button that performs each task (like the power button or home button) and explain its function.

This helps your child understand that buttons on technology have a purpose and that similar buttons have similar functions (“the power button turns the phone, computer, or tablet on and off”). To continue this conversation, ask your child, “What other buttons can you find? What do you think these buttons do?”