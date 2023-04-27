Kindergarten: Time and Money

My day

On paper or poster board , make a school-day schedule with your child by listing their daily routines and activities and what times they occur. Encourage your child to draw pictures of the activities or decorate the schedule with stickers. Include routines and activities like:

• Wake up

• Eat breakfast

• Get dressed

• Go to school

• After-school class or activity

• Eat dinner

• Reading time

• Bedtime

Hang the schedule where your child can see and revisit it throughout the day. Make connections between the schedule and digital or analog clocks that show those times.

On Saturdays and Sundays, talk about how the weekend differs from school days. Ask your child which activities they do and don’t do on the weekends, and to think of special weekend-only activities. Relate times to visuals of clocks whenever possible.