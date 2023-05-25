Pre-K: Science

The great outdoors

Go outside and play! Besides being a fun activity and excellent exercise, learning about and appreciating the great outdoors will prepare your child for a lifetime of scientific observation and understanding. When you are outside, ask your child to use their five senses to describe the weather. Point out different types of plants and use scientific language like stem, soil, root, or flower to describe them. Look for animals and talk about how their habitat suits them. Stress the importance of protecting the environment and our natural resources. Spending time in nature increases children’s curiosity about their physical world and lays the foundation for a lifelong love of science and nature.