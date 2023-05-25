Pre-K: Technology

Healthy Technology Use for Preschoolers

Screen time is a perennial topic for parents of preschool-aged kids. How much time on screens is too much? What should technology be used for? What should kids do on screen and what should they do in real life?

When deciding how to use technology with your preschooler, consider these tips:

Use technology as a tool for learning and communication. Help your child see the practical uses of technology, like using a phone or tablet to take photos, watching a how-to video on the computer, or keeping in touch with friends and family by email or video chat. This shows technology as a tool for active use instead of passive consumption.

Set boundaries that make sense for you and your family. Think about when you want (and don’t want) your child engaging with technology. Some 4-year-olds have their own tablets, and some have never used one. Remember—you can always adjust limits and revisit the screentime “rules” to make them more aligned to your family’s needs.

Model healthy behavior. Be conscious about when and for how long you are on your devices. Set up “tech-free time” like dinner or read-aloud time that cannot be interrupted by phones or tablets. For tablets and other portable devices, establish a safe place where they go when play is over. Guide your child to be mindful of the media they consume and help them understand that media is made by somebody and for a purpose.

Use the parental controls on devices and apps. Parental controls allow you to change settings on devices and apps to ensure that your child’s technology use is safe and productive. These features are designed to keep your child safe by keeping their information private, blocking or limiting content, and tracking the amount of time they use on their devises.