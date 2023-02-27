Pre-K: My World

Play Community Helpers Guess Who!

Next time you’re in the car, waiting at the dentist, or standing in a line, pass the time with a round of Community Helpers Guess Who! Think of a helper in your community (a librarian, firefighter, nurse, bus driver) and ask your child to guess their identity! Give them hints like:

I’m thinking of a community helper.

This person helps us in an emergency.

This person wears a coat, helmet, goggles, and boots when doing their job.

This person climbs ladders and sprays water with hoses.

This person drives a big red truck.

It’s a firefighter!

It’s important for kids to understand how their community runs. Both for their own safety, so they know who to call and what to expect during an emergency, and to instill a sense of belonging in their community. Helping the youngest kids recognize helpers by their role, their clothes, and the tools they use prepares them for life as an active, engaged community member!