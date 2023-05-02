Second Grade: Cursive

Write a thank-you note.

Help your child write a formal thank-you note in cursive to someone they know. They can write a note to a friend, relative, or someone who works in the community, like a teacher or librarian.

If your child needs support forming specific words in cursive, write the words on scrap paper for reference. Guide them to write a first draft before using their best cursive handwriting to write the actual note. To make it feel extra special, encourage your child to write on stationery or to use art supplies to decorate the message.