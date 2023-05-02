Second Grade: Language Arts

Go on an antonym scavenger hunt.

Before starting the scavenger hunt, review what an antonym is. “Antonym is another word for opposite. For example, happy and sad are antonyms.” Point out an object at home and describe it using an adjective, like “This pillow feels soft.” Ask your child for the antonym of soft. When they name the antonym, give them 10 or 15 seconds to find an item that matches that description: “Can you find something that feels rough? 10 seconds starts now!”

More examples include: