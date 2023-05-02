Second Grade: Reading

Context clues!

Reading books aloud with your child exposes them to vocabulary and syntax that are more complex than the language in books for beginning readers. When reading with your child, pause on new words and phrases and ask them what they think the words mean based on the context of the story. If they need help, give them a simple definition, connect it to a similar word or phrase, and use it in a sentence. Then ask your child to say their own sentence using that word.