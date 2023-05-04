Second Grade: Shapes and Measurement

Measure Up!

Play a measuring game together. To start, you and your child should each gather five objects of different sizes and shapes from around the house, like books, blocks, or other toys.

Make a pile of the ten objects and ask your child to pick an item. Give your child a ruler or measuring tape and ask them to measure the length, width, and height of the object in inches or centimeters. Keep going until all the objects have been measured. Along the way, help your child record the measurements in a chart.

Once your child has measured each object, guide them to order the items from smallest to largest. Then challenge your child to use the objects to build a tower or structure, placing the larger items on the bottom and the smaller ones on top. Use the tape measure to measure the height of the tower.

This is a fun way to practice measuring and it helps children develop their spatial awareness and problem-solving skills.