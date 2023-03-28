Third Grade: Reading
Keep Reading Aloud!
Parents and teachers tend to decrease the amount of time spent reading aloud to kids as they get older and become more independent readers. But research shows that children of all ages benefit from being read to. When reading to older kids, model reading with expression and enthusiasm. Think aloud to demonstrate what you do when you get confused while reading or encounter a word you don’t understand.
Try these suggestions for incorporating more reading with your child into your day:
- Dedicate specific time to reading, much like you would with practicing piano or brushing teeth. As with all routines, intentionally scheduling “read-aloud time” makes it more likely to happen.
- Choose (fun!) books together with your child. Don’t worry about reading level or whether the books are “academic” enough—pick books that both of you will look forward to reading each day.
- Build in some time to chat after you read together. Talk about the cliffhanger at the end of a chapter, the characters’ motivations, or the events you just read about. Make predictions and keep reading to see if they come true!