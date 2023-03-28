Third Grade: Spelling and Vocabulary

Play Word Ladders.

Practice spelling and flexible thinking by playing Word Ladders. To play, pick two four-letter words: a “start word” and an “end word.” Change only one letter at a time and form a new word at each step. The goal is to change the start word into the end word in the fewest steps. Here’s an example with WARM and COLD:

WARM

WORM

WORD

CORD

COLD

Play Word Ladders with or without pen and paper. Any pair of four-letter words will work, but some fun pairs include HEAD/TAIL, SOFT/HARD, or EAST/WEST. Play with two five-letter words for an even bigger challenge!