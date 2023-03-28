Third Grade: Writing

Write a persuasive letter.

Third graders are naturally persuasive, often trying to convince parents to let them stay up late or talk their teachers into giving less homework. Help your child apply these innate talents to persuasive writing and encourage them to write a persuasive letter to a person or organization.

Possible topics for persuasive writing include:

Convincing an ice cream or candy company to make a specific flavor.

Persuading an adult family member to grant a privilege.

Influencing local government to make a change.

Remind your child that persuasive writing includes specific reasons to support their point of view. Guide them to do research and gather facts or examples before they start writing. Send the letter when it is complete—change might happen faster than they think!